Despite pandemic, Komen Race for the Cure goes on

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Even during a pandemic, thousands of people are supporting one of the country’s biggest breast cancer fundraisers.

The Komen Columbus Race for the Cure kicked off virtually Saturday.

The event is iconic in Columbus, with the Race for the Cure turning the downtown area pink in past years.

However, while things may look a little different this year, the message and the goal are the same.

What this year’s in-person crowd lacks in numbers, they’re trying to make up for in enthusiasm.

Derek Ivory, knows as “Loud Mouf,” has been calling for a cure since his girlfriend Mimi was diagnosed with breast cancer. She passed away from the disease in 2017.

“It was a short period of time, I would say within six months,” Ivory said.

Within that time, the couple started writing songs full of facts and inspiration.

“Her dream was to not let anyone forget her or let anyone else go through this, and that’s what I’m trying to relay across to people,” Ivory said.

For the past several years, he’s been relaying the message to the 20,000 people taking part in the Race for the Cure.

This year, he and others are showing their support virtually.

“So it’s definitely different, but people are interacting online, so we’re feeling a little bit of that community and that virtual hug we enjoy every year,” said Alyssa Petrella, director for the Race for the Cure.

A few thousand people are raising money from where they are to help fund groundbreaking research, treatment, and help for patients and families.

“You might do jumping jacks in your living room, you might do a dance party, you might walk around your neighborhood, however you want to celebrate, that’s what we’re encouraging folks to do,” Petrella said.

And for folks like “Loud Mouf” Ivory, it’s still a chance to keep Mimi’s memory alive.

“She would be so proud,” he said. “I know she’s looking down on me.”

