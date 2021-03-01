Despite convenience of one-shot J&J vaccine, Columbus health chief urges people get whichever shot is offered

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A new COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in central Ohio.

While Columbus Public Health does not have an exact time, it does expect to take its first shipment of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine sometime Tuesday.

It hopes to begin giving those shots at its vaccine clinic at the Ohio State Fairgrounds Wednesday.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be a game changer when there’s more supply available.

The vaccine is set to be rolled out the same way the Moderna and Pfizer shots were. The only difference is people getting the new vaccine won’t have to make a second appointment.

Though it’s more convenient since it’s just one dose, it is much more limited in supply at this point.

According to Roberts, Columbus Public Health will be getting 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, compared to 4,800 doses of the other two vaccines combined.

Roberts said all three vaccines are extremely effective when it comes to reducing mortality and hospitalization, so if given the chance, she wants anyone who can get the vaccine to get it.

“I would hate for someone to wait around to get the one dose vaccine and miss the opportunity to get vaccinated, so go with the vaccine that’s offered to you,” she said. “Take that vaccine and get yourself protected.”

Columbus’s three largest hospitals are also preparing to receive the new vaccine. OhioHealth said it is expecting a shipment of 3,300 doses Tuesday. Mount Carmel and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are also expecting Johnson & Johnson shipments this week but didn’t say exactly when they would arrive.