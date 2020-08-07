Despite conflicting results for DeWine, many head to pop-up COVID-19 test site

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine got conflicting COVID-19 test results, several hundred people lined up at a pop-up test site outside the Second Ward Community Center in Delaware Friday.

The pop-up test sites are designed to make COVID-19 testing more available in neighborhoods and communities with higher-risk populations.

Patrice Corder said she learned about the testing event from her church.

“This is literally right in our backyard,” Corder said. “We didn’t have to travel too far away to get the testing and you just want to know.”

Thursday morning, DeWine took a rapid test as part of the White House protocol for President Donald Trump’s visit to Cleveland. DeWine tested positive. Thursday afternoon, DeWine was tested again using a more reliable procedure referred to as PCR that requires samples get processed in a lab. DeWine’s second test was negative.

Kristina Crump was among those who lined up for the nasal swab PCR testing in Delaware Friday.

“With the rapid test, I probably wouldn’t trust it as much but this one. I think it’s pretty trustworthy or else I wouldn’t have had that up my nose,” Crump said.

But the governor’s experience is enough to raise doubts for some.

“You wonder, you really do wonder,” said Jackie Patingale. “I mean, how many positive tests came out negative?.”

Adam Bowen got tested but said it’s a toss-up whether the results are valid.

“Fifty-fifty chance,” Bowen said. “We’re still so new into all this, it’s hard to tell.”

Isabelle Fields said the governor’s experience does not lower her confidence level in testing at all.

“There’s always a probably of testing at any lab, like even a Strep test, of not being correct, but overall pretty confident,” Fields said.

Those getting tested Friday were told they would get a call with their results within 3 to 7 businesses days.