COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Billy Ihrig, it announced in a social media post on Thursday evening.

Deputy Ihrig died on Thursday afternoon from complications related to COVID-19, the post said.

“Deputy Ihrig proudly served as a U.S. Marine for 13-years and came to work for the Sheriff’s Office in 2004. He spent most of his adult life in service to others and left us surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“Please keep Deputy Ihrig’s family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers. We are grateful for your service, Billy, and we will not forget,” the post concluded.