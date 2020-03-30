Delaware County reports first COVID-19 coronavirus death

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County General Health District announced Monday the county is reporting its first death from COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the health department, a 60-year-old Delaware County woman died Sunday in the ICU at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

“We are extremely saddened to learn about the Health District’s first death due to COVID-19,” said Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson. “We are particularly concerned with residents 60 years of age or older and those with underlying health issues who are more at risk of developing serious health issues due to COVID-19. That’s why it is more important than ever that every resident do their part to slow the spread by taking appropriate measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus in our community.” 

As of Sunday, there were 1,653 cases reported in Ohio, 403 leading to hospitalizations and 29 deaths. As of Sunday, there were 34 confirmed cases in Delaware County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

