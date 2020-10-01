Delaware County no longer red in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delaware County is no longer a level 3 in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map.

The Ohio Department of Health released the latest map Thursday, showing there are a total of 11 counties in the state that are currently red.

Those are:

Ashland

Butler

Clermont

Hamilton

Mercer

Montgomery

Muskingum

Pike

Putnam

Richland

Scioto

Muskingum County was one of the counties that moved from orange to red this week. This is the first time it has been red since August 13.

In central Ohio, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Ross and Union counties are all orange.

Franklin and Delaware counties also dropped out of the top 20 of occurrence in the state, while Madison moved up with a 131.9 cases per 100,000 people and a total of 59 cases.

Madison, Fayette, and Ross counties all moved up from yellow last week.

The map’s levels show the severity of the problem in the counties.

Level 1 — Yellow — active exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 2 — Orange — increased exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 3 — Red — very high exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 4 — Purple — severe exposure and spread of COVID -19

Since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was established in July, no county has reached Level 4, the most severe level of COVID-19 spread.