Delaware County announces Phase 1B vaccination plan

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County health officials have released information on the Phase 1B coronavirus vaccination plan.

The Delaware County Public Health District says registered providers will begin vaccinating eligible residents against COVID-19, starting next week.

“It is extremely important to note that vaccine availability is very limited,” said Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson. “At this point in time, requests for appointments have exceeded available doses, therefore even if a person is eligible to receive a vaccine, there’s a strong possibility they may not receive it during the particular time frame assigned to their age or group.”

The date and age of those eligible to start receiving vaccinations include:

The week of Jan. 19: 80 years of age and older

The week of Jan. 25: 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders

The week of Feb. 1: 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models

The week of Feb. 8: 65 years of age and older

The following providers are receiving 100 doses of vaccine during the week of Jan. 18 from the Ohio Department of Health:

Delaware Public Health District — Qualifying Phase 1B recipients can sign up to receive their vaccination from the Health District by filling out this form: https://bit.ly/3puGGuS

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital — Request a MyChart activation code if you don’t have an account by clicking here: mychart.ohiohealth.com/MyChart/signup.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy — The most up-to-date information on the vaccine process, availability, and timeline will be shared on gianteagle.com/covidvaccine.

Kroger Pharmacy — Kroger customers should visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine availability in their area

Delaware County residents can visit DelawareHealth.org for more information.