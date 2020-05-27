Delaware city pool to remain closed for 2020

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Delaware announced it will keep its municipal pool closed for the entirety of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post to its Facebook page, the city said the decision to keep the Jack Florance Pool closed was not made lightly or in haste.

The city posted the decision was made due to a number of factors, including federal, state, and local guidelines, economic feasibility, and restrictions on pool operations, including social distancing in the pool.

“The Splash Pad and Skate Park remain closed indefinitely until the governor’s order on playgrounds changes,” the city posted. “At the time the City will evaluate when either can be opened.”