Delaware bar among six cited for violating “last call” orders Friday

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Delaware bar was among six cited by the state Friday night for violating the state’s “last call” orders.

Bout Time Tavern in Delaware received an administration for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, agents observed a patron and staff members drinking alcohol when they visited the bar at 11:19 p.m.

The Delaware Police Department assisted the OIU at the scene.

The five other establishments cited Friday night were:

Trotters Pub and Grill, New Lexington

Midway Bar and Grill, Euclid

Vida Cantina, Toledo

Polish Ostrich, Toledo

Four Horsemen, Toledo

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

In addition to the hours, establishments must set up and enforce socially distant seating and patrons must remain seated while drinking or eating. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.