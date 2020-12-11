Dec. 1 was Ohio’s deadliest day for COVID-19. And the number is still preliminary.

White flags adorn the ground on December 1, 2020, after the closing of “IN AMERICA How Could This Happen…,” an outdoor public art installation in Washington, DC. – Led by artist Suzanne Firstenberg, volunteers planted white flags in a field as a reminder of each life lost to Covid-19 in the US.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has been regularly breaking COVID-19 records since October.

The record for cases in a day was 2,181 on April 16, then 2,536 on Oct. 12 and is now 12,681 on Nov. 30. The record for daily hospital admissions went from 139 on July 12 to 158 on Oct. 19 to now 338 on Nov. 30.

But Friday’s data release from the Ohio Department of Health brought a new record.

Dec. 1 has passed April 28 as Ohio’s deadliest day of the pandemic, as ODH receives death certificates from recent days on a delay. Sixty-six Ohioans died from COVID-19 on the first day of December, compared with 64 deaths more than seven months ago during what was the state’s peak until now.

ODH notes that case, hospitalization and death counts for each date are preliminary until 14 days afterward. That means Dec. 1’s death total is expected to increase for another four days.

Before Ohio’s autumn surge in COVID-19 deaths, only six days saw 50 or more people die from COVID-19. Since Nov. 18, 14 days have seen 50 or more deaths.

Most deaths from COVID-19 per day in Ohio

Rank Date Deaths 1. Dec. 1 66 2. April 28 64 3. Nov. 28 63 4. Nov. 20 61 5. Nov. 29 60 6. Nov. 24 58 7. April 27 58 8. April 24 58 9. Nov. 22 57 10. Nov. 26 57 *As of Friday, Dec. 11. Daily totals are preliminary until 14 days afterward.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 128 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday with various recent death dates, as well as 11,738 new cases with various recent onset dates.

7,426 Ohioans have died from COVID-19, a fraction of the more than 293,000 Americans and 1.5 million worldwide who have died from it, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest tally.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio’s second-most populous, leads the state with 822 deaths. Franklin County, the most populous, has the second-most deaths, 691. Noble County (30 deaths) has Ohio’s most deaths relative to population, with 2.08 per 1,000 residents.

Friday’s consummation of a new deadliest day is another grim milestone in Ohio’s battle against the coronavirus. On Wednesday, November passed May as the state’s deadliest month, although the deadliest two-month period is still April-May.

1,299 people in Ohio died from COVID-19 in November, according to ODH’s latest data. Because of the 14-day reporting lag, November’s death total is still preliminary until Dec. 15, but it is still likely to tick slightly up afterward. 387 Ohioans have so far died from COVID-19 in December.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday during his coronavirus briefing that the next 21 days will be crucial to prevent Ohio’s current wave of the virus from turning into a “holiday tsunami.”

DeWine also extended the statewide 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew for nonessential activities through Jan. 2. And he outlined protocols for Ohioans to follow this holiday season, many of which have been longtime guidelines: