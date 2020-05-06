Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 21,576 cases, 1,225 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest update on coronavirus case numbers Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, there are 21,576 cases reported in the state, leading to 4,052 hospitalizations and 1,225 deaths. Of those hospitalized 1,151 required intensive care.

Governor DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton do not plan to hold a media briefing Wednesday afternoon. The Ohio House has a scheduled session during that time.

An announcement about restaurants and other hospitality industry businesses could come during Thursday’s briefing, according to Governor DeWine.

Governor DeWine opened Tuesday’s briefing by discussing Ohio’s economy. At the end of February, the state was $200 million ahead of projections for the year. Now, Ohio has a projected budget shortfall of $776.9 million for the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Governor DeWine announced a $775 million budget reduction to be taken over the next two months. He said he will not draw money from the state’s rainy day fund for the current fiscal year.

DeWine said the rainy day fund will possibly be needed for the next two years.

The cuts will come from the general revenue fund. Medicaid spending will be cut $210 million, K-12 school will have a $300 million payment reduction, other education $55 million, higher education $110 million, all other agencies $100 million.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio: