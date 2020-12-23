Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: DeWine to hold briefing before Christmas

by: NBC4 Staff

Dewine announces first eight hospitals to receive vaccine.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the virus in the state.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, a total of 637,032 (+7,678) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 8,252 (+130) deaths and 35,594 (+546) hospitalizations.

On Monday, DeWine shared data from The New York Times that showed Ohioans greatly reduced their travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. He said, compared with last year, there was a 60%-70% reduction in the number of contacts that people had.

He said it’s critical to keep this up during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to avoid a surge in January. DeWine said doing so will put Ohio in a better position to start the new year.

he latest public health advisory map, released Thursday, showed only one county at level 4, or purple: Richland. Eighty-three counties are at level 3, or red, including Franklin and all of those in central Ohio. Four counties are at level two, and none is at level one.

DeWine said all but four counties are reporting what is a considered high incidence of disease spread by the CDC.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

