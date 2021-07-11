Coronavirus in Ohio update: State to release latest COVID-19 case numbers

Daily Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Saturday, July 10, 1,114,036 (+299) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,914(+20) hospitalizations and 8,355 (+2) ICU admissions. Vaccinations increased over a 24-hour period by 7,211, bringing the total to 5,622,939, or 48.10% of the population.

Vaccination rates slow, federal and state leaders try to figure out what’s next 

ODH reported 14 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,380. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 299 new cases, 20 hospitalizations

NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber celebrates 41 years on Columbus airwaves

NBC4's Ben Gelber celebrates 41 years on the air

Liz McGiffin 9 a.m. Weather Update

Cleveland funeral home offers Kivlenieks prayer cards for anyone who would like one

Former Buckeye Harrison returns to Columbus to mentor children

More Local News