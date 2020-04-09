Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton plan 2pm briefing on COVID-19 in the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will hold their daily briefing on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state at 2pm, Thursday.

As of Wednesday, there were 5,148 cases reported leading to 1,495 hospitalizations and 193 deaths.

Governor DeWine opened Wednesday’s press conference announcing the death of Marion Correctional Institute Corrections Officer John Dawson. Dawson died from coronavirus.

Dawson was a 55-year-old Mansfield resident. He has worked at Marion Correctional since 1996.

DeWine made a plea to all hospitals and other facilities that use n95 masks.

“Every mask is precious,” said DeWine. He said throwing away a mask is akin to denying someone else a mask down the line.

DeWine said that while he was out for a walk on his farm Tuesday, he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook and Apple promised to send 100,000 n95 masks to Ohio.

The governor announced a plan to have the BWC issue $1.6 billion in dividends to Ohio employers. The amount equals around 100% of premiums paid in policy year 2018. The dividend will first be applied to outstanding balances. Anything remaining will be paid to the employer.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted pointed people looking for a job to the state’s coronavirus website. There are listings for more than 33,000 critical jobs in the state’s fight against the virus.

Dr. Amy Acton says the latest projection is 1,600 new cases per day during the peak. That is a sharp decrease from the 6,000 to 10,000 cases per day projected in earlier models.

Thursday morning, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services announced 226,007 people had filed for unemployment in the state for the week of April 4. That’s the second straight week of more than 200,000 claims.