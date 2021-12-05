COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A resurgence in the Delta variant wave of COVID-19 has brought Ohio to a new peak in weekly cases since Delta became the dominant variant in early July.

As of Sunday, Dec. 5, The Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,731,003 (+5,334) cases, leading to 87,776 (+80) hospitalizations and 10,890 (+3) admissions into the ICU.

This Monday-Sunday, ODH reported 52,243 cases, the most in a week during the Delta wave and the fourth week of the last five to see an increase in cases over the previous week. Cases were down last week during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 21-day case average now sits at 6,024, up from 5,026 a week ago and 3,596 a month ago. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.

A total of 6,811,987 people — 58.28% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 5,586 from the previous day.

ODH reported 264 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 26,851. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.