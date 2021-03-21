Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 931 new cases, 30 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Ohio.

As of Sunday, March 21, a total of 999,750 (+931) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 52,129 (+30) hospitalizations and 7,326 (+2) ICU admissions.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update on where the state stands in him being able to lift his pandemic health orders. He has set a benchmark of 50 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks for those orders to end. The rate now stands at 143.8 cases. A week ago, it was 155.5.

The state expanded its vaccination program starting Friday, with those 40 and older becoming eligible in addition to more people who meet certain medical conditions. On March 29, those 16 and older will become eligible.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use in people ages 16 and 17. DeWine said that the state is currently receiving 400,000 doses of vaccine per week, but that by March 29, it is expected to grow to 500,000.

The state has an online portal for scheduling vaccinations, where users can search for providers by location or ZIP code. DeWine said the state is working with providers on making more appointment information available in the system, but that it is a “work in progress.”

The Department of Health is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. The last total is 118,340 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.