Ohio COVID-19 numbers heading lower with 2,138 cases and 7 deaths reported Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released updated case numbers Sunday on the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Feb. 7, a total of 920,217 (+2,138) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began leading to 11,659 (+7) deaths and 47,538 (+61) hospitalizations.

As of Sunday, 1,037,509 Ohioans — 8.8 percent of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine signaled that the end of the statewide curfew could be in sight. On Jan. 27, the curfew was moved, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., for the first time since it was enacted in November. DeWine said that if COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue their recent downward trend that the curfew could be changed or even removed next week.

Under the state’s plan, if the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations is below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew would be moved back to midnight for two weeks. And if hospitalizations go below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew would end.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 3,000 every day since Jan. 26 and below 2,500 for six straight days.

On Sunday, current hospitalizations fell below 2,000 for the first time in months.

Here are the counts for the past seven days:

Feb. 1: 2,519

Feb. 2: 2,486

Feb. 3: 2,380

Feb. 4: 2,251

Feb. 5: 2,172

Feb. 6: 2,030

Feb. 7: 1,978

“We’ll take a look at it next Thursday,” DeWine said, “and we may be able to take the curfew off. Now, we don’t know what’s coming. What goes down can come up back. We hope it doesn’t, but this virus has taught us that it has a mind of its own.”

The state’s vaccination program continues this week for Ohioans 70 and older, for residents with certain medical disorders and for school personnel. Next week, the group will expand to include Ohioans 65 and older. DeWine said the state will then hold with the vaccine available to those groups for several weeks because of the limited supply.