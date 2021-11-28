COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, Nov. 28, ODH reports a total of 1,677,741 (+4,245) cases, leading to 85,694 (+94) hospitalizations and 10,695 (+6) admissions into the ICU. The state reported 57.71 percent of the state’s population — 6,746,229 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 6,882 from Saturday’s number.

No numbers were released by the state on Thanksgiving day, leading to more than 9,000 cases being reported for both Thursday and Friday.

ODH reported 293 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,483. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 5,000.