Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 849 additional cases, 8 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 coronavirus numbers for the state Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, Aug. 24, a total of 115,651 (+849) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,986 (+8) deaths and 12,859 (+59) hospitalizations. There are presumed 94,825 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s next scheduled briefing on the state’s fight against the coronavirus is scheduled for Tuesday.