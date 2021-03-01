Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss new vaccine at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are scheduled to provide updates on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination efforts at 2 p.m. Monday. You can watch them live here at nbc4i.com.

As of Sunday, Feb. 28, a total of 967,422 (+1,268) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 17,297 (+60) deaths, and 50,279 (+82) hospitalizations. And a total of 1,573,435 residents — or 13.46% of the population — has started the vaccination process.

The first doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Ohio this week, giving the state an additional option on top of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

On Thursday, DeWine the state will receive more doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna starting this week and that more pharmacies will start offering vaccinations. He said 310,000 first doses of the two-step vaccines are expected, and the state is adding sites at Meijer, Walmart and independent pharmacies in addition to the current sites at Kroger, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, local health departments and hospitals.

Ohio schools showed their fewest number of cases since October last week. Vaccination of the state’s school workforce is expected to conclude early this week. The state is also continuing efforts to vaccinate residents 65 and older and those with certain medical conditions.

The Ohio Department of Health reported that it is reconciling death totals, which will cause a fluctuation in numbers over several days.