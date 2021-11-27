COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, Nov. 27, ODH reports a total of 1,673,496 (+4,222) cases, leading to 85,600 (+128) hospitalizations and 10,689 (+5) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,739,352 people — or 57.66% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 4,967 from the previous day.

No numbers were released by the state on Thanksgiving day, leading to more than 9,000 cases being reported for both Thursday and Friday.

ODH reported 293 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,483. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 5,000.