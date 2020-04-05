Daily Updates

Skip to content
As online work expands, so do online scams
I-70 closed in both directions near downtown Columbus due to crash
Ohio State Marching Band practices social distancing in Buckeye Battle Cry video
Police: Columbus robbery suspects shoot man, give girl a hug
Latest News
In This Together
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Partial clearing, cooler today, then warming up
Video
Mild spring weekend, a little rain overnight
Video
Warm weekend, showers return
Video
Warmer start to the weekend, rain chances returning
Video
Two years ago today, cleaning up in the aftermath of a tornado
Sunshine and warmer temps as we wrap up the week
Video
Trump talks with US pro sports leaders to discuss virus
Former Buckeye Jim Houston, Browns’ ‘Mr. Dependable,’ had CTE
Kobe Bryant elected to Basketball Hall of Fame
CBJ’s Nick Foligno discusses NHL hiatus amid COVID-19 outbreak
OSU’s Landers aiming for NFL while raising mental health awareness
Video
Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson declares for NBA draft
Keeping Emotional Connections to Those in Long-Term Care Facilities
Video
Semi-Trucks Have Similar Tech to the Black Box on an Airplane
Video
Podiatrists Specialize in the Treatment of Neuropathy
Video
Fosters Families Needed for Children
Video
Video Games an Unhealthy Addiction?
Video
Free Virtual Support from Cancer Support Community Central Ohio
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio update: 3,739 cases reported, 102 deaths
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday: 3,312 confirmed cases and 91 deaths
Video
Surgeon general warns US of ‘saddest week’ and ‘9/11 moment’
Acton: Ohio is flattening the coronavirus curve, but now is not the time to let up
Video
Ohio State Marching Band practices social distancing in Buckeye Battle Cry video
Coronavirus in Ohio update: 3,739 cases reported, 102 deaths
Video
READ THE FULL ORDER: Ohio Stay-at-Home order extended until May 1
Video
Partial clearing, cooler today, then warming up
Video
Watch it again: ‘Coronavirus in Ohio’ live special with Gov. DeWine, ODH director Dr. Acton
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: Resources to get or give help
NBC4 to air Easter Sunday mass from St. Joseph Cathedral in Columbus
Video
How to vote in Ohio’s extended 2020 primary election
Video
