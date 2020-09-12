Daily rate of COVID-19 cases among OSU students lowest since late August

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The student positivity rate among Ohio State University students has reached its lowest level since late August, according to data released Friday by the school.

According to the OSU coronavirus dashboard, the daily positivity rate among students for tests conducted on Sept. 9 is 3.9 percent. Of the 2,414 tests conducted that day, 94 students tested positive.

The daily positivity rate among all students peaked on Aug. 31, when it hit 6.7 percent. The last time the daily rate fell below 4 percent was Aug. 26, when it was 3.7 percent.

The rate among off-campus students remains high, with it coming in at 9.5 percent for students tested on Sept. 9. Of the 778 tests conducted that day, 74 came back positive.

The off-campus daily positivity rate was 4.7 percent on Sept. 5, but over the last two days, climed nearly five full percentage points.

For on-campus students, the daily positivity rate for Sept. 9 was 1.2 percent, with 20 positive results out of 1,636 total tests.

Overall, the positivity rate for students is 3.92 percent since Aug. 14. A total of 1,934 students out of 49,381 tested have been positive.

Among employees, the overall positivity rate is 1.62 percent, with 28 employees out of 1,725 tests conducted coming back positive.