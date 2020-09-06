Daily positivity rate down among OSU students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Based on data released Saturday by the Ohio State University, the daily positivity rate for COVID-19 among both on- and off-campus students seems to be dropping.

According to the OSU COVID-19 dashboard, the positivity rate among on-campus students was 4.02 percent for Sept. 3, the last day which data was available. For off-campus students, the rate was 9.61 percent for the same date.

On Friday, OSU reported an 11.03 percent positivity rate for off-campus students.

On Sept. 3, the university received 1,668 test results for on-campus students, with 67 — 4.02 percent — testing positive. For off-campus students, 874 were tested and 84 — 9.61 percent — were positive.

The positivity rate is calculated as a percentage of the positive test results for all results received in a given time period.

Overall, 1,376 students have tested positive for the virus; 36,811 have tested negative.

One employee has tested positive based on the Sept. 3 results, bringing the total of positive employees to 23.