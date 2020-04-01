Customers urged to follow distancing rules while shopping

Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 2,547 cases confirmed, 65 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Essential businesses still open in Ohio are asking customers to follow rules in order to keep employees and other shoppers safe.

During a briefing Wednesday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said they have been forceful telling essential businesses to create a safe workspace. But, he said if customers are now following the rules, it makes it tough on them.

Husted asked people to take the following steps while shopping:

  • Keep space between you and others
  • Shop patiently
  • Limit shopping trips
  • Shop alone, when possible
  • Stay home when you’re not feeling well
  • Wash/sanitize hands before and after
  • Don’t touch your face while shopping
  • Wear a mask/gloves if you can
  • Shop online for curbside pickup/delivery

Ohio does not have an order limiting the number of people allowed inside grocery stores, but Governor DeWine said ‘more on that’ is coming Thursday.

