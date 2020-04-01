Customers urged to follow distancing rules while shopping

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Essential businesses still open in Ohio are asking customers to follow rules in order to keep employees and other shoppers safe.
During a briefing Wednesday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said they have been forceful telling essential businesses to create a safe workspace. But, he said if customers are now following the rules, it makes it tough on them.
Husted asked people to take the following steps while shopping:
- Keep space between you and others
- Shop patiently
- Limit shopping trips
- Shop alone, when possible
- Stay home when you’re not feeling well
- Wash/sanitize hands before and after
- Don’t touch your face while shopping
- Wear a mask/gloves if you can
- Shop online for curbside pickup/delivery
Ohio does not have an order limiting the number of people allowed inside grocery stores, but Governor DeWine said ‘more on that’ is coming Thursday.