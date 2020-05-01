Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 18,743 cases, 1,002 deaths

Curbside pickup and appointment shopping allowed until May 12

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced curbside pickup and appointment shoppingwill be allowed for retail stores between now and May 12 when the stores are allowed to let customers inside their businesses.

“We know that a lot of small business owners were really saying you know ‘Look, we can do this safely’ and we believe they can,” Husted said. “In this [‘Stay Safe Ohio’] order, most of the economy is opened up with safety standards in place.”

Gov. DeWine echoed those sentiments.

“If they want to go to the jewelry store, they can call and make an appointment to go do that,” DeWine said. “In 11 days from now, they’ll be able to go to any store that is open and there should be a lot of retail stores open throughout the state of Ohio.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools