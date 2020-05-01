Curbside pickup and appointment shopping allowed until May 12

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced curbside pickup and appointment shoppingwill be allowed for retail stores between now and May 12 when the stores are allowed to let customers inside their businesses.

“We know that a lot of small business owners were really saying you know ‘Look, we can do this safely’ and we believe they can,” Husted said. “In this [‘Stay Safe Ohio’] order, most of the economy is opened up with safety standards in place.”

Gov. DeWine echoed those sentiments.

Today, people can go shopping if they call and make an appointment in places like a jewelry store. In 11 days they'll be able to go to any store that is open. It's coming. We have best practices, and we believe every store that will open will be following the best practices. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 1, 2020

“If they want to go to the jewelry store, they can call and make an appointment to go do that,” DeWine said. “In 11 days from now, they’ll be able to go to any store that is open and there should be a lot of retail stores open throughout the state of Ohio.”