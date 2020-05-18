Curbside pick-up at Columbus Metro Library begins

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was a rainy start to the curbside pick-up program, and there was a line of cars with people ready to get their books from the library.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library curbside pick-up is pilot program happening at its Hilliard, Gahanna and Parson’s locations only.

Curbside pick-up will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no service on Sunday.

Customers who received notifications from Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) that they have items ready at these three locations may get them with curbside pickup.

They can drive to one of the three locations, call the number posted on a sign outside of the library, give them your library card information, and wait for a staff member to bring you your items.

During this time, no one will be allowed inside of the library to browse or even ask librarians to look for items.

On the first day, there was a small obstacle to overcome.

“The number is not working,” said customer Jessie Ervin to one of the librarians.

The number posted on the sign outside of the Hilliard Library did not allow customers to get through. It forced staff members to manually take information and it slowed down the process.

“A little bit of a hiccup, but the staff is so upbeat, and they’re just helpful people,” said library patron Dora Sterling. “It was maybe a five-minute extra wait.”

That time is still shorter than the time people had to wait to get these items since the library has been closed due to COVID-19.

Vince Fry said he has had several items being held during that time.

“I don’t even know what they are. I got so many on hold, I kept finding books that I wanted and I got like 30 or something on hold, but I got 11 ready for pick-up today, I believe,” said Fry.

Those who have items ready at any other location are being asked to watch for updates for when additional locations will offer curbside pick-up.

“The hope is that we will be able to expand this service in the coming weeks,” said Columbus Metropolitan Library spokesperson Ben Zenitsky.

Curbside pickup will be contact-free and give customers the chance to drop off materials as well. Book return slots will be available at those three branches during the same hours.

Staff members will wear masks and gloves and will be quarantined for 72 hours, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library sent several items to Battelle here in Ohio so that they could test to see how long the virus lives on different items.