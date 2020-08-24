Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

Spectators jam the House judiciary committee room, hoping that they could testify about proposed bills, although public testimony is not until later in the process, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. The crowd got angry when they were asked to leave unless they had a socially distanced seat. Eventually, the meeting was moved to a larger auditorium. (Katherine Jones/Idaho Statesman via AP)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A special legislative session in Idaho to deal with the coronavirus pandemic started with angry spectators shattering a glass door and rushing into the House of Representatives gallery that had limited seating because of the virus.

The special session still started Monday with a full House gallery and few if any people wearing masks.

At least one person carried an assault-style weapon, which are allowed in the Statehouse.

Republican Gov. Brad Little called the special session for lawmakers to look at changes to election laws to smooth voting in November.

Lawmakers also plan to consider changes to liability laws they say are needed to protect businesses, schools, and government agencies from lawsuits by people who get COVID-19.