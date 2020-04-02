83 metric tons of critical PPE supplies arrive at Rickenbacker Airport for distribution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Personal Protection Equipment that is vital to stemming the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has arrived at Rickenbacker International Airport and will soon be transferred to local medical distributers.

According to a release from the airport, the PPE supplies arrived at about 6am, Thursday.

“This morning’s shipment of critical medical supplies, during a time when they are needed most, illustrates the importance of keeping our airports open and operational during these challenging times,” said Joe Nardone, President & CEO of CRAA. “As a logistics hub, Rickenbacker offers a strategic advantage to quickly move goods where they are needed.”

The shipment is part of a joint effort between FEMA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to connect private sector suppliers with healthcare end-users in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Their Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force aims to source PPE, ventilators and other critical resources to meet demands around the country.

The Rickenbacker shipment included 83 metric tons of supplies from Shanghai, connecting the global market with local medical distributers.

Two more shipments containing supplies such as gloves, gowns, goggles, masks and hand sanitizer are expected. Supplies will first be provided to medical distributors in areas of greatest need. The remainder will be infused into the broader U.S. supply chain with prioritization given to hospitals, health care facilities, and nursing homes, according to the airport.

All three of Columbus Regional Airport Authority’s airports—Rickenbacker International, John Glenn Columbus International and Bolton Field—remain open and operational as essential businesses.