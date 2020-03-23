Crew SC co-owners donate $1.5 million to state’s coronavirus relief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the co-owners of the Columbus Crew SC has pledged $1.5 million to aid Ohio in its efforts to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Monday, Haslam Sports Group founders Dee and Jimmy Haslam announced the donation.

Through the family’s Haslam 3 Foundation, they donated $1 million to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

“We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in the statement. “We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making.”

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible. The fund will provide grant awards on a rolling basis to nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

The Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund assists non-profit organizations that are responding to the spread of COVID-19 and experiencing financial challenges by doing so.

Haslam Sports Group owns and operates Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew SC and the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns and .