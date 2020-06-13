Create your own masterpiece during ‘The Columbus Arts Festival in Place’ this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An event normally attracting close to half a million people to downtown Columbus hopes to direct art lovers online this weekend.

This year, the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) is calling its signature event “The Columbus Arts Festival in Place” as it moves virtual.

The festival’s website features dozens of musicians, performers, visual artists and makers, with links to explore and support their work.

“Musicians aren’t able to go out and perform as they normally can, so this is an opportunity for the community and fans to go to the websites and support the groups,” explained Edward Hall of Copacetic.

“There’s so much going on in the world right now, I think people need some sort of outlet,” bandmate Derek Brown added. “And even if it’s virtually, they can go and take their minds off things for at least five minutes.”

While some consider their artwork an escape from the stress of a global pandemic and civil unrest, others are channeling their frustrations and hoping it creates discussions.

“You can say a lot with a piece of art that you wouldn’t be able to say with words sometimes,” said chalk artist Hilary Frambes.

On Saturday, Frambes was creating a chalk portrait of George Floyd’s daughter.

She explained, “Featuring his daughter is more a look to the future and the hope of what will come in the future, as far as the protests and the dialogue that continues.”

In addition to viewing and purchasing art online, organizers are also encouraging art lovers to share their own masterpieces in a “chalk challenge.” Just share a chalk drawing on social media, tagging #CAFChalkChallenge and your neighborhood (e.g. #Bronzeville, #Linden, #Clintonville, etc.).

At 5 p.m. Sunday, judges will announce their top three favorite contestants to win a collection of prizes.

GCAC vice president Jami Goldstein said although the event will look drastically different this year, it’s a critical time for self-expression.

“It gives us a starting place to have hard conversations,” Goldstein said. “It’s not going to be easy and we have work to do… but this is the most important work we can do.”