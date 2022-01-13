COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Illinois based company with hundreds of COVID-19 testing locations across the country is temporarily closing all of its sites.

Due to the Omicron surge, all sites of the Center for Covid Control (CCC) will be closing for a week, according to a press release sent to NBC4 by the company on Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality,” said Aleya Siyaj, CEO of CCC in a press release.



She says the time will be used for more staff training.

“Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven’t been able to meet all our commitments,” said Siyaj.



CCC has two testing sites in Columbus. One is in Franklinton. The other is on High street in the Beechwold area. Paul Warren was tested at the Franklinton site before the holidays. He says he still does not have his results.

“I never heard back, called them, never heard back. Was told we would get our results 24 hours emailed to us, that never happened either,” said Warren.

Inside the Franklinton site are two folding tables with a laptop for employees and some trash bins. There is also a space heater and mini refrigerator. After signing up online and submitting pictures of license and insurance cards, patients are given a swab by employees. The swab each nostril themselves for 10 seconds then hand the swab back to the employee.

“To be honest after getting the test I kind of felt like it wasn’t going to be a place where I could trust the results,” said Warren. “Because after they did my rapid test, they moved it to the side with a bunch of other rapid tests.

“And the only thing holding my test with my paperwork was just that test sat on top of that paperwork.”

An employee who says she is in charge of the Franklinton site declined an interview request. The Beechwold location uses noticeably more PPE.

CCC testing sites are at the center of Better Business Bureau (BBB) complaints around the country. The BBB of Central Ohio tells NBC4 no complaints have been filed about the Columbus locations.

“If I were to do it all over again, I would either stay home or find a different testing location for sure,” said Warren.



The BBB suggests using testing locations on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) website. CCC’s Columbus locations are not listed. ODH’s testing map is voluntary and testing centers request to be included, according to ODH.

NBC4 also reached out to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to see if it is investigating CCC. A deputy press secretary said they do not comment on the existence of investigations.