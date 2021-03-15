COVID one year later: Cheering on the home team

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 16: A general view of the ice inside of Nationwide Arena prior to the start of the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 21, 2021 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Last March, the cannon was quieted and the Nordecke was silenced when the Blue Jackets and Crew’s seasons came to a crashing halt because of COVID-19.

For the hardest cheering and loudest singing fans, it’s been a long year eagerly waiting to get back inside stadiums.

“As a fan, what do you mean we’re not [going to]…You know? It was unheard of,” says Marc Ankerman, a day one season ticket holder for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who couldn’t believe when it was announced that fans would not be allowed to attend games.

Days later, the Jackets season was frozen all together.

“No clue that it would go this long, it was just deal with it for a couple of weeks,” Ankerman describes of his mindset at the time.

While COVID-19 interrupted the Jackets chase for a fourth-straight playoff appearance, it also paused the Crew’s season just getting started.

“Honestly I just thought the entire season was going to get cancelled,” Crew season ticket holder Joey DiNapoli admits.

But when their season’s resumed, the league bubbles and empty stadiums left a void for long-time fans like Ankerman and DiNapoli.

“I am a real fan, and I love the game. I miss being there,” Ankerman admits.

“The thing I miss the most is that comradery, definitely,” adds DiNapoli.

The Crew capped a one-of-a-kind season by lifting the MLS Cup in front of just 1,500 fans. A moment that DiNapoli could only dream of witnessing first-hand.

“I made the decision since I am in constant contact with family members that it was best for me to watch the matches from home,” says DiNapoli, who was forced to watch matches over Zoom with other supporters.

At 63-years old, Ankerman has too chosen caution as fans return to Nationwide Arena.

“As much as I love the Jackets, I’m just not going to do it. I’ll feel much better once I’m vaccinated,” says Ankerman.

Stadiums and arenas are now beginning to open up. They pair, like many fans, are eager to get back to their seats.

“You do feel like the players especially really feel us there too. They do call us ‘The Fifth Line,'” Ankerman adds.

The two focused not on the disappointment of missing out, but the excitement for the return of sports as they know it.

“I really feel like we’re going to have the biggest party in Columbus. It’s still yet to come, really,” says DiNapoli, as the Crew prepares for their title defense in a new stadium.

Both Ankerman and DiNapoli say that they would support teams requiring proof of vaccination for fans so that everyone can enjoy the experience comfortably.

The Blue Jackets are currently allowing 25% capacity based on Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders for indoor events.

The Crew are expected to host about 30% capacity in line with restrictions for outdoor events.