COVID case spike seen across U.S., not just in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Even though Saturday’s coronavirus numbers are lower than Friday’s record setting daily cases, health and government official are worried about what could come next.

The spike in cases isn’t unique to Ohio – cases are on the rise across the country.

On Friday, there were more than 57,000 new cases reported in the U.S., the highest number of new cases in two months, igniting fears of another wave.

Public health officials said there are two major factors contributing to the spread – restrictions being loosened and COVID-fatigue.

Next week will mark seven months since the initial pandemic orders were issued, and health officials said people are essentially tired of them and trying to get back to a semblance of normalcy from before the outbreak.

However, that couldn’t happen at a worse time, with flu season about to start, and doctors have been warning about the impact of fighting the flu and the virus at the same time.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also issued a grim warning, saying there could be 20,000 more deaths across the country from the virus by the end of October.

“It’s pretty scary, honestly,” said Abby Cody of Columbus. I just started going back to my office to work and we wear masks and everything, of course, but it’s still pretty scary hearing that. And everybody’s out here, taking fewer precautions than we’ve been seeing lately, so it’s a little alarming.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine responded to Friday’s record-breaking case number, saying there wasn’t one reason the cases were increasing.

He said, for example, if it was just the schools that were shown to be the cause, he would close them again and solve the problem.

At this point, the governor said it’s up to Ohioans to do their part, the least of which is wearing a mask.