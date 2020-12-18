COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities offering hope for families

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Vaccines are now expanding beyond hospitals, as the residents and staff of long-term care facilities in the state are now receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With residents and staff at 10 long-term care facilities in the state receiving their first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the state’s latest milestone is giving new hope to loved ones.

For Dorothy Craft, it had been nearly two months since she had been able to see William, her husband of 17 years.

“That has been a difficult time for all of us,” Craft said.

Craft used to visit him every day, but after restrictions were placed on visitors, the pandemic created a never-before experienced separation for the two.

“It’s really hard, because he had gotten used to that. He would look forward to me coming to see him,” Craft added.

William Craft, a U.S. veteran, lives at the Crown Point Care C, where he’ll be among the first long-term care residents in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Extremely excited,” Dorothy Craft said. “Hopefully this will take care of it, and we can all get back to our lives.”

Rebecca Meeker, 78, and Geneva Dennison, 76, were the first two residents to get vaccinated with Gov. Mike DeWine and Mayor Andrew Ginther on-hand early Friday morning.

With more than 350,000 long-term care staff and residents in the state, many more families and their loved ones are searching for the same hope as the Crafts.

“This is a day that we’ve all been waiting for,” DeWine said. “To know that we have started vaccinating in the nursing homes, and that fairly soon, their loved one will be able to get a vaccination, is just so very, very important.”

For state and city leaders, Friday’s occasion marks a new dawn.

But before basking in the light of a new day, we must continue to take measure to protect the most vulnerable population, Ginther said.

“While the vaccine gives us long-term hope in our battle, we must do our very best and re-commit ourselves to protect those close to us in our community,” he added.

DeWine said the state hopes to have everyone at the facility fully vaccinated, including the second dose, by the end of January, adding they’ll have a more accurate timeline in the coming weeks.

The state will also have a new dashboard going live on Saturday that will track daily updates on the vaccination progress.