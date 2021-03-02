COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio Tuesday update: Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in the state at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday, March 1, a total of 1,687,834 people — or 14.44% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process, up 32,997 from the previous day. A total of 912,354 — or 7.81% of the population — have finished vaccination, up 27,920 from the previous day.

The third approved COVID-19 vaccine, from manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, arrived in the state Tuesday, with Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus among the locations receiving vials.

3,300 doses will be distributed between 11 hospitals in the system. Unlike its counterparts, the J&J vaccine requires just one dose and does not need ultra cold storage pic.twitter.com/Mfo2FMZrYH — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) March 2, 2021

With over 440,000 doses of vaccine available this week from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the state is continuing Phase 1B of its vaccination schedule and will begin Phase 1C and Phase 2 on Thursday.

Here is who is eligible under Phase 1B:

Individuals 65 and older

Those born with or who have early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood which put them at a higher risk for adverse outcomes due to COVID-19 Sickle cell anemia Down syndrome Cystic fibrosis Muscular dystrophy Cerebral palsy Spina bifida People born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders People with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year Alpha and beta thalassemia Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients

Adults/employees in K-12 schools that want to go back, or to remain, educating in person

Here is who is eligble under Phase 1C:

People with ALS

Bone marrow transplant recipients

People with type 1 diabetes

Pregnant women

Those employed in child-care services

Those employed in the funeral services industry

Law enforcement and corrections officers

Here is eligible under Phase 2:

Individuals 60 and older

Use the interactive map below to explore the vaccine distribution plans of all 22 counties in NBC4’s coverage area, as well as vaccination locations listed by the Department of Health:

Map not showing? Click links below for county health departments’ vaccine plans: