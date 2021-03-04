COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio Thursday update: Eligibility opens for 940,000 residents

U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. FEMA opened four mass vaccinations sites in Florida capable of vaccinating up to 3,000 people every day, seven days a week. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many more Ohioans became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, with the state beginning Phase 1C and Phase 2 of its vaccination program.

As of Wednesday, March 3, a total of 1,759,459 people — or 15.05% of the state’s population — had started the vaccination process, up 34,521 from the previous day. A total of 962,487 — or 8.23% of the population — had finished vaccination, up 23,710 from the previous day.

Here is who is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1C:

People with ALS

Bone marrow transplant recipients

People with type 1 diabetes

Pregnant women

Those employed in child-care services

Those employed in the funeral services industry

Law enforcement and corrections officers

Under Phase 2, those 60 and older are eligible. An additional 940,000 have become vaccine-eligible under the new phases.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state was expanding vaccine eligibility because it was receiving 440,000 doses from manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to be administered this week.

DeWine has said the state remains in the process of developing a central online scheduling portal. Until then, there are many providers offering vaccinations. Below is a list compiled by NBC4 Investigates‘ Jamie Ostroff, with links where available:

Those who were eligible under Phase 1B as having certain medical conditions can still register for a vaccine, too.