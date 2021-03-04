COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio Thursday update: Eligibility opens for 940,000 residents

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. FEMA opened four mass vaccinations sites in Florida capable of vaccinating up to 3,000 people every day, seven days a week. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many more Ohioans became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, with the state beginning Phase 1C and Phase 2 of its vaccination program.

As of Wednesday, March 3, a total of 1,759,459 people — or 15.05% of the state’s population — had started the vaccination process, up 34,521 from the previous day. A total of 962,487 — or 8.23% of the population — had finished vaccination, up 23,710 from the previous day.

Here is who is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1C:

  • People with ALS
  • Bone marrow transplant recipients
  • People with type 1 diabetes
  • Pregnant women
  • Those employed in child-care services
  • Those employed in the funeral services industry
  • Law enforcement and corrections officers

Under Phase 2, those 60 and older are eligible. An additional 940,000 have become vaccine-eligible under the new phases.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state was expanding vaccine eligibility because it was receiving 440,000 doses from manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to be administered this week.

DeWine has said the state remains in the process of developing a central online scheduling portal. Until then, there are many providers offering vaccinations. Below is a list compiled by NBC4 Investigates‘ Jamie Ostroff, with links where available:

Those who were eligible under Phase 1B as having certain medical conditions can still register for a vaccine, too.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss