COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio Thursday update: Eligibility opens for 940,000 residents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many more Ohioans became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, with the state beginning Phase 1C and Phase 2 of its vaccination program.
As of Wednesday, March 3, a total of 1,759,459 people — or 15.05% of the state’s population — had started the vaccination process, up 34,521 from the previous day. A total of 962,487 — or 8.23% of the population — had finished vaccination, up 23,710 from the previous day.
Here is who is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1C:
- People with ALS
- Bone marrow transplant recipients
- People with type 1 diabetes
- Pregnant women
- Those employed in child-care services
- Those employed in the funeral services industry
- Law enforcement and corrections officers
Under Phase 2, those 60 and older are eligible. An additional 940,000 have become vaccine-eligible under the new phases.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state was expanding vaccine eligibility because it was receiving 440,000 doses from manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to be administered this week.
DeWine has said the state remains in the process of developing a central online scheduling portal. Until then, there are many providers offering vaccinations. Below is a list compiled by NBC4 Investigates‘ Jamie Ostroff, with links where available:
- Asheville Apothecary Pharmacy
- Circleville Apothecary Pharmacy
- Columbus Public Health
- CVS Pharmacy
- Delaware Public Health District
- Discount Drug Mart
- Equitas Health Pharmacy
- Fairfield Community Health Center
- Fairfield Department of Health
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Franklin County Public Health
- Giant Eagle
- Heart of Ohio Family Health
- Kroger
- Licking County Health Department
- Licking Memorial Health
- Lower Lights Christian Health Center
- Meijer
- Mount Carmel Health System
- OhioHealth
- OSU Wexner Medical Center
- Pickaway County Public Health
- PrimaryOne Health
- Southeast Healthcare
- Schieber Family Pharmacy
- Walgreen’s
- White’s Pharmacy
Those who were eligible under Phase 1B as having certain medical conditions can still register for a vaccine, too.