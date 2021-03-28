COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens for 16 and older Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Monday is another big day for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Ohio as anyone 16-years-old and older is eligible for the shot.

The state has been opening up the vaccine to more age groups throughout the month, with eligibility coming sooner than some people expected.

It was just at the beginning of this month when 60 and older became eligible.

Some Ohio State University students didn’t think they’d be making the cut just a few weeks later, and now some already have their doses scheduled.

“I’m super excited,” said student Marina Sadek, a freshman. “I’ve been excited for a while.

She is scheduled to get her first shot this Wednesday, saying that as soon as she got an email saying she could book an appointment, she got online.

“The scheduling was a little bit hectic because everyone was trying to schedule it, but I scheduled it as soon as I could,” Sadek said.

Part of the reason she is so eager to get the shot is because she lives in a dorm.

“There’s definitely so much contact in dorms,” Sadek said. “That’s why getting the vaccine was such a big thing for me, too, because you’re constantly in contact with people.”

Her friend Nora Elkady is also scheduled to get the vaccine Wednesday.

“It’s been really exciting just to know that, like, a couple months from now, hopefully things will be a little bit more normal and taking a vaccine as an individual just aids in doing that,” she said.

Citing open appointments, more vaccine coming to Ohio, and wanting to get shots to all Ohioans who want it, it’s been a month of new eligible age group announcements by Gov. Mike DeWine. Eligibility opened to those 60 and over on March 4; 50 and older a week later on March 11; 40 and older on March 19; and now 16 and older Monday, March 29.

“The way they staggered it out, I understand why,” said student Tyler Haley. “I think it’s important they got it to the people who needed it first and now we’re able to get it to the people who are able to wait.”

Haley doesn’t have an appointment yet, but said he’ll be scheduling one soon.

“Now pretty much everyone in my family’s going to have it, so just, like, that peace of mind that my family’s going to be OK,” he said.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those 16 and older. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.