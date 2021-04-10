COVID-19 vaccine clinic reaches underserved community in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A COVID-19 vaccination event aimed at Columbus’ underserved communities was held inside Trinity Baptist Church Saturday.

“There’s really no better way to do it than to come to the community to give COVID vaccines today,” said Oliva Nathan, a pharmacist with Equitas Health.

According to organizers, approximately 150 people received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the clinic.

This was a community-wide event, aimed at bringing in Black and brown people from around the area who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

According to local pharmacists, holding the event at the church provided them with a place many people trust coming to.

“We had people who were only comfortable here, not comfortable going elsewhere,” Nathan said. “So I think this has been a game changer, to really get shots in arms for the Black community.”

Healthcare professionals said they administered the vaccine to a wide range of people from 20 years old up to 97 years old.