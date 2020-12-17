COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio nursing homes to begin on Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The first group of nursing home residents and staff in Ohio will get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is starting vaccinations in nursing homes a little earlier than expected. It was originally going to start Monday, but the CDC invited Ohio to participate in the scaling up of the program. Officials are looking to build public trust in the vaccines, with shipments from Pfizer already in the state and ones from Moderna expected to arrive next week once it receives government approval.

“Our goal is to get it out as quickly as we can to everyone who lives in a nursing home, everyone who works in a nursing home,” DeWine said.

Tomorrow as part of the federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff, facilities in Ohio will be among the first in the nation to receive vaccines through Walgreen’s, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 17, 2020

Four pharmaceutical companies are in charge of distribution, and those companies will be working with individual nursing homes on when vaccinations will occur. The companies are Walgreens, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy.

A list of nursing homes that will receive vaccinations on Friday was not immediately available, but DeWine said sites in Columbus and Cleveland were among those selected.

“All of the nursing homes, really, have the same priority,” DeWine said.

In addition, Ohio’s two veterans homes, in Sandusky and Georgetown, will have vaccinations on Friday.