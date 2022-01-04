COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in central Ohio continues to rise.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 60.39 percent of Franklin County is now fully vaccinated, making the county one of six in the state to top 60 percent in that category.

“We continue to move in the right direction, which is good news,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health commissioner.

Roberts said the more people vaccinated, the better, adding she thinks the county would be in a good spot with 70-80 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

“A lot of the data shows that that is when you get closer to herd immunity,” she said. “If you can get closer to 70-80 percent of your community vaccinated, we would be in a much better spot than we are today.”

Roberts said Columbus Public Health’s vaccination clinics have been very busy recently, with people stopping in for all doses of the vaccine.

The times and locations of those clinics can be found by clicking here.

ODH reports Warren, Medina, Cuyahoga, Lake, and Delaware counties are the others in Ohio with at least 60 percent of their populations fully vaccinated. According to the state, more than 71 percent of Delaware County is vaccinated.