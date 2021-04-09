COVID-19 vaccination numbers slow this week as Ohio nears 4 million shots

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COVID-19 vaccination numbers slowed in Ohio this week as the state approaches 4 million shots received, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Last week, Ohio averaged 61,733 vaccinations given per day. This week, preliminary data shows the state averaging 51,614 vaccinations per day.

The state is on schedule to hit the 4 million vaccinations milestone Saturday, 12 days after vaccine eligibility was opened to everyone 16 and older in the state and 18 days after hitting 3 million vaccinations on Mar. 23. That is same amount of time it took to go from 2 million (March 5) to 3 million (March 23).

Statewide, 34% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 21% are fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dec. 14, 2020: Healthcare workers receive first vaccines

Healthcare workers receive first vaccines Jan. 19: 80+

80+ Jan. 25: 75+

75+ Feb. 1: 70+, K-12 teachers and staff

70+, K-12 teachers and staff Feb. 8: 65+

65+ Feb. 15: Those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood

Those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood Mar. 4: 60+, pregnant people, certain professions (law enforcement officers, childcare workers)

60+, pregnant people, certain professions (law enforcement officers, childcare workers) Mar. 11: 50+, people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease

50+, people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease Mar. 19: 40+, people with certain health conditions (obesity, cancer, heart disease, COPD)

40+, people with certain health conditions (obesity, cancer, heart disease, COPD) Mar. 29: 16+

NBC4 reached out to the Ohio Department of Health for an explanation for the slowdown but has not heard back.