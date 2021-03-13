COVID-19 vaccination event held in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Approximately 150 people received their COVID-19 vaccine at the First Church of God on Refugee Road, part of a partnership between Columbus Public Health and PrimaryOne Health.

PrimaryOne CEO Charleta Tavares said the clinics are taking place in underserved communities in an effort to make it easier for people to come out and get vaccinated. She said the location was chosen because PrimaryOne has found a lot more COVID-19 cases coming from Columbus’ east side.

“As we go down in age, we’re going to capture more of those vulnerable communities,” Tavares said.

And those people were grateful for the events.

“I’m hoping that it can go back to normal soon,” said vaccine recipient Shenequa Chatman. “Open up the world, open up the world soon, see our family. I miss hugging — I miss giving everyone a hug.”

The next vaccination site will be held March 20 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Columbus’ west side.

Anyone wishing to receive the vaccine must have an appointment – walk-ins will not be accepted.

For registration information, check out PrimaryOne Health or Columbus Public Health.