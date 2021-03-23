COVID-19 vaccination clinic seeks to serve central Ohio’s rural population

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — As vaccination clinics continue to spread across Ohio, those in more rural areas are finding locations opening up closer to them.

“Things are actually going fairly quick and fairly smooth in this community,” said Kent Smith, from Fayette County.

Smith is one of 300 people across central Ohio who got their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, which serves as one of the closest vaccine clinics for those in the state’s rural population.

“Tomorrow, doing 500 doses in one day, that’s really exciting for us,” said Fayette County Public Health Deputy Commissioner Leigh Cannon. “That would be the most that we’ve had at one time, so each day that we do this, it’s exciting, even though it feels like the same thing over and over again.”

She said they scheduled out their entire day with people from across central Ohio, including those from Franklin County, Grove City, and even further south.

And for those who were scheduled Tuesday, it’s been a real benefit to them and their families.

Donna Freeman, a former Greenfield resident, said her family’s trying to get the vaccine wherever they can.

“My uncle had his, and my two aunts had theirs, and my sister and brother-in-law are trying to get in to get theirs done,” Freeman said.

Staff said they have more than 500 people scheduled to get the vaccine Wednesday, and that will include those 40 and older as well.