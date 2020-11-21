COVID-19 testing in high demand at Hillard site

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The COVID-19 testing site in Hilliard was packed Saturday with people at its opening.

This comes just days after Franklin County was placed at level 4 on Ohio’s coronavirus advisory alert system and now coronavirus testing is in high demand.

Primary One Health Chief Administrative Officer Dewitt Harrell said he had 600 kits on site for a free drive-thru testing event Saturday, but after seeing the lines before the event opened at 9 a.m., volunteers ran to get more than 200 additional kits.

“We have more than 30-plus volunteers here today,” Harrell said. “That’s 10 to 15 more than normally.”

He said that last week during a testing event, they had to turn people away once they hit 1 p.m. and Saturday was no different.

“We’re seeing all the test results coming through,” Harrell said. “We’re averaging positive rates at about 14.5 percent now and it’s up.”

Lastly, he said because the demand is so high, he wants others to be mindful of their symptoms when going to a testing site.

“Everyone doesn’t need to come out and get tested,” Harrell said. “If you haven’t had a lot of symptoms or gotten exposed, you can stay home and quarantine yourself.”

Primary One Health will continue offering tests this week at three different locations before the Thanksgiving holiday.

More information on testing locations can be found by clicking here.