COVID-19 testing event held in Bexley as cases remain high

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH)– On Saturday morning, health experts from Bexley held a COVID-19 pop-up testing site in efforts to help reduce case numbers all across central Ohio.

Volunteer Cares Act coordinator Elizabeth Ellman said the COVID-19 numbers aren’t slowing down anytime soon, so having as many people tested as possible will help reduce the spread.

“I’m glad people are out here to get tested,” Ellman said, adding people started showing up an hour before the scheduled start of the event.

“I think people really want to connect with others, so being away is difficult,” Ellman said.

Infectious Disease Specialist Abigail Norris-Turner said though it’s good news to see people lining up to get tested, she wants to remind people the cases have not been declining yet.

“We’re at a very important turning point in the epidemic, which is to say we’re beginning to have vaccines more available to people, so it’s a really optimistic time,” Norris-Turner said.

Norris-Turner added this is why the stay-at-home advisory and statewide curfew are so crucial in the months ahead as more vaccines are distributed.

“We need to continue to find these little outbreaks that are happening around our communities and across our state, and around the country, and the way that can happen is if people know their status,” she said. “They know if they’re infected, they can stay home, and they don’t have the risk of transmitting to more people.”

She asks central Ohioans to continue to mask up, social distance, and follow the health recommendations if you want a sense of normalcy back soon.