COVID-19 outbreaks at other campuses have OSU parents, students wary

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some Ohio State University students as well as students’ parents are concerned as they see COVID-19 outbreaks at other colleges around the country.

“That’s nerve-wracking because if it can happen there it can happen here,” said Sue Segerman,

Sue and Steve Segerman just moved their son in for his freshman year of college.

“You just hope that the conversations you’ve had about COVID19 about their responsibility on campus has hit home, that they understand what it means and that they go ahead and take it to heart,” said Steve Segerman.

Usually, move-in at OSU is a two-day process but because of the pandemic it’s happening over 12 days this year. It started Aug. 12 and ends Aug. 23, so not all on-campus students are moved in yet.

Not all off-campus students have moved in yet either.

Senior Madison Crawford is worried the situation surrounding the coronavirus will get worse as more students arrive.

“I know that UNC just had a huge outbreak of, like, 135 cases, so I’m pretty afraid that’s going to happen no matter what we do,” said Crawford.

She lives off-campus and has been back in Columbus for about three weeks. She said she’s seen big crowds on High Street.

The university has laid out safety requirements and accountability measures, but she’s not so sure everyone will follow them.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t think people will, because we’re college kids and we think we’re invincible,” she said. “So unless you’re like us, we’re both in medical fields, so it’s kind of like we have a little bit more respect for it, but I don’t think everybody is going to have that sort of respect.”

According to OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson, the school is more hopeful.

“We are optimistic that our students will do the right thing,” he said. “Students could face disciplinary action for not adhering to the health and safety requirements and maybe, more importantly than any one specific disciplinary action is the fact that we want people to understand we all have to be safe and healthy or we may have to go home.”

Johnson says Student Life will be putting together teams who will be out off campus on weekends monitoring to see if and where parties are happening. The school has been talking with local property owners about the measures in place. According to Johnson, whether students live on- or off-campus, they can be punished for not following the rules.

“We are also working constantly and have been since the spring with local health authorities, local government and setting up the infrastructure we need so we can respond quickly if there are incidents off-campus where people are not following those guidelines,” he said.

Columbus Police say they will soon be increasing patrols in off campus housing neighborhoods.