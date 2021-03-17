COVID-19 one year later: Restaurant industry facing challenges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been just over a year since indoor dining was shut down in Ohio, leaving restaurant owners scrambling to find ways to generate revenue.

While some restaurants have been forced to close all together, many others are still trying desperately to survive the pandemic.

“A good word might be ‘dire.’ It was grim at first,” says David Miller, the President and COO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

The uncertainty consumed even one of central Ohio’s most notable brands.

“Had we tried to stay open we would have bled. We would have bled money we didn’t have,” Miller admits.

COVID-19 ultimately lead to the company to close down for the first time in 28 years. The decision by organizational leaders, however, was not about money.

“It was really just about our safety, and getting our people safe, getting them out of harm’s way,” Miller describes.

Less than a week after restaurants were forced to close, Miller says they had to lay-off or furlough 4,500 employees, including Cameron and himself.

“If I’m a server and if that income stream gets shut down immediately, I have no plan. Hourly cooks, same scenario. It was horrible,” recalls Miller.

With more than 50 restaurants nationwide, it took them 6 weeks to develop a plan to re-open, as they and other restaurants adapted to evolving demands.

“People definitely changed how they dined. Being a small business, we weren’t immediately ready with all the apps and online options,” says Sheila Trautner, the Owner of Taste Hospitality, which manages brands like Hubbard Grille and Wine on High.

Once restaurants were able to re-open, Trautner admits she faced her own questions about how to keep their doors open.

“Do you re-open every day of the week? Do you open for brunch? How much staff do you bring back? How many customers are going to walk in? These were all questions and variables that would impact our survival,” Trautner considered.

But federal aid from the Paycheck Protection Program and other small business loans served as a bridge for owners like Trautner, who have had to re-imagine safety inside their restaurants, hoping to come out stronger on the other side.

“Restaurants run on a tight margin already, so every dollar counts,” says Trautner. “It’s an experience that I think we will be telling our children and grandchildren in the future.”

As for what changes inside restaurants may be here to stay, both Trautner and Miller say it will be a wait-and-see approach.

“The year, and the rollercoaster ride this year has hopefully only been once in a lifetime,” Miller adds.