COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, a total of 1,880,588 (+12,865) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 93,794 (+492) hospitalizations and 11,520 (+41) admissions into the ICU.

With 12,865 new cases reported today, that is the most cases in one-day ever for the state of Ohio. The previous high was 12,502 new cases yesterday.

As of Dec. 21, an additional 8,606 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.27% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,927,726.

ODH reported 249 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 28,277. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 8,400.