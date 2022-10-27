COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past week, the state averaged around 1,662 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw more people hospitalized with the virus alongside higher case numbers. The 508 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days are a jump from 422 last week.

While cases and hospitalizations are up, fewer people died from COVID-19 in the past week. ODH said 67 died from the virus, down slightly from 74 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,185,038 +11,663 Hospitalizations 128,506 +508 Deaths 40,178 +67 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 7,258 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 6,234 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,501,912 +7,258 – % of all Ohioans 64.18% – % of Ohioans 5+ 67.75% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,952,705 +6,234 – % of all Ohioans 59.48% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.01% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.